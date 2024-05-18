Why This PhD Scholar Is Walking Barefoot

The Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir will vote on Monday, May 20.

Baramulla is set to witness a three-cornered contest between National Conference candidate Omar Abdullah, Peoples Conference nominee Sajad Lone and Independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid who is lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi. Engineer Rashid was arrested on August 3, 2019, two days before Article 370 was abrogated.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: PhD scholar Mudasir Thokar, a supporter of Engineer Rashid, walks barefoot from Shopian district in South Kashmir to Baramulla district in North Kashmir to attend Rashid's son Abrar Rashid's rallies.

IMAGE: Mudasir rests on the pavement on the way.

IMAGE: Abrar Rashid holds a roadshow for his jailed father.

IMAGE: Abrar waves to the crowd during the roadshow.

IMAGE: Omar Abdullah reportedly said the contest in Baramulla is between him and Engineer Rashid.

IMAGE: Supporters hold photos of jailed candidate Engineer Rashid at the roadshow.

IMAGE: A lady clicks photograph of the rally.

