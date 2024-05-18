AAP shares new video accusing Swati Maliwal of 'staging drama'

The Aam Admi Party on Saturday released a new CCTV video of its Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal after she alleged that she was assaulted by the aide of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In a video, Swati Maliwal was being escorted out by the police and security guards.

The incident occurred on Monday, the same day that the AAP MP alleged being assaulted by the Chief Minister's aide Bibhav Kumar.

"This video exposes the truth behind Swati Maliwal's allegations," the AAP said on X with a voice-over in the video accuses Maliwal of 'staging a drama'.

The voice-over in the video also said "Swati Maliwal can be seen being taken out by the security staff of CM's residence and neither she is limping nor any head injuries can be seen. Her clothes are also not torn which she claimed in her complaint."

"In the second video, which is of four days after the incident she can be seen staging a drama and she even started limping after the FIR got registered. A wheelchair is also brought for her. What kind of a game is this?," the vidoe alleged.

Maliwal has alleged that Bibhav Kumar assaulted her at Kejriwal's residence on May 13 when she had gone to meet the chief minister.

On Saturday, the Delhi police arrested Kumar from the chief minister's residence.