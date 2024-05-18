News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » AAP shares new video accusing Swati Maliwal of 'staging drama'

AAP shares new video accusing Swati Maliwal of 'staging drama'

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 18, 2024 14:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Aam Admi Party on Saturday released a new CCTV video of its Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal after she alleged that she was assaulted by the aide of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In a video, Swati Maliwal was being escorted out by the police and security guards.

The incident occurred on Monday, the same day that the AAP MP alleged being assaulted by the Chief Minister's aide Bibhav Kumar.

"This video exposes the truth behind Swati Maliwal's allegations," the AAP said on X with a voice-over in the video accuses Maliwal of 'staging a drama'.

 

The voice-over in the video also said "Swati Maliwal can be seen being taken out by the security staff of CM's residence and neither she is limping nor any head injuries can be seen. Her clothes are also not torn which she claimed in her complaint."

"In the second video, which is of four days after the incident she can be seen staging a drama and she even started limping after the FIR got registered. A wheelchair is also brought for her. What kind of a game is this?," the vidoe alleged.

Maliwal has alleged that Bibhav Kumar assaulted her at Kejriwal's residence on May 13 when she had gone to meet the chief minister.

On Saturday, the Delhi police arrested Kumar from the chief minister's residence.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
Slapped 7-8 times, kicked in chest: Maliwal In FIR
Slapped 7-8 times, kicked in chest: Maliwal In FIR
Maliwal's medical report shows injuries on leg, cheek
Maliwal's medical report shows injuries on leg, cheek
Kejriwal's aide arrested in Maliwal 'assault' case
Kejriwal's aide arrested in Maliwal 'assault' case
Why This PhD Scholar Is Walking Barefoot
Why This PhD Scholar Is Walking Barefoot
Like Deepti's Gold Look At Cannes?
Like Deepti's Gold Look At Cannes?
'Heartening to see Rohit batting the way he has'
'Heartening to see Rohit batting the way he has'
Kejriwal's aide arrested in Maliwal 'assault' case
Kejriwal's aide arrested in Maliwal 'assault' case
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Maliwal alleges CCTV tampering, cops collect data

Maliwal alleges CCTV tampering, cops collect data

To save a goon ...: AAP vs Swati Maliwal out in open

To save a goon ...: AAP vs Swati Maliwal out in open

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances