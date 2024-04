Jasprit Bumrah's fiery spell (5/21) spearheaded Mumbai Indians to a dominant victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Despite enduring a forgettable outing (37 runs in 3 overs), RCB Pacer Mohammed Siraj displayed remarkable humility.

He bowed down to Bumrah, acknowledging his India team-mate's exceptional bowling and Player of the Match performance. The two then shared a warm embrace.