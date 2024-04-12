Kohli Asks Wankhede Crowd To Stop Booing Hardik

Virat Kohli intervened when the Wankhede crowd booed Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Following Kohli's appeal, cheers replaced the boos for Pandya.

The high-scoring encounter saw the Mumbai Indians chasing a hefty target against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. After Rohit Sharma's dismissal, Pandya entered the field, facing immediate disapproval from a section of the crowd, likely stemming from his captaincy appointment.

Ever the leader, Kohli, despite playing for the opposing team, stepped in and urged the fans to show support for Pandya.

This impressive moment, captured on video, quickly went viral, highlighting Kohli's respect for the game and his fellow cricketer.

