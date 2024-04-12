News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli Asks Wankhede Crowd To Stop Booing Hardik

Kohli Asks Wankhede Crowd To Stop Booing Hardik

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 12, 2024 06:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli intervened when the Wankhede crowd booed Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Following Kohli's appeal, cheers replaced the boos for Pandya.

Virat Kohli

The high-scoring encounter saw the Mumbai Indians chasing a hefty target against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. After Rohit Sharma's dismissal, Pandya entered the field, facing immediate disapproval from a section of the crowd, likely stemming from his captaincy appointment.

Virat Kohli

Ever the leader, Kohli, despite playing for the opposing team, stepped in and urged the fans to show support for Pandya.

This impressive moment, captured on video, quickly went viral, highlighting Kohli's respect for the game and his fellow cricketer.

Here are some reactions:

Virat Kohli

 

Virat Kohli

 

Virat Kohli

 

Virat Kohli

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Kohli's Biggest Fear Is...
Kohli's Biggest Fear Is...
'Hope India don't pick Kohli for T20 WC...'
'Hope India don't pick Kohli for T20 WC...'
SEE: Warner's New Training Partner!
SEE: Warner's New Training Partner!
6 kids killed after school bus overturns in Haryana
6 kids killed after school bus overturns in Haryana
Won't allow CAA, NRC, Uniform Civil Code: Mamata
Won't allow CAA, NRC, Uniform Civil Code: Mamata
PIX: Kishan, Bumrah shine as Mumbai Indians maul RCB
PIX: Kishan, Bumrah shine as Mumbai Indians maul RCB
BJD fields 33% women, 38% turncoats in LS polls
BJD fields 33% women, 38% turncoats in LS polls

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

PIX: Kishan, Bumrah shine as Mumbai Indians maul RCB

PIX: Kishan, Bumrah shine as Mumbai Indians maul RCB

Is Ashish Nehra Ready To Bowl For GT?

Is Ashish Nehra Ready To Bowl For GT?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances