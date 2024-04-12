'Bumrah either breaks my bat or breaks my foot in the nets'

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav struck a 19-ball 52 to help Mumbai Indians to victory over RCB on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Following the victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians star batter Suryakumar Yadav opened up on facing right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah in the nets during practice sessions.

Fiery half-centuries by Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar and a five-wicket haul by Jasprit Bumrah helped MI seal a comprehensive seven-wicket win against RCB in the ongoing IPL 2024 at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

World Number one T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav asserted that MI openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan did the job for the team.

"It's always good to be back at Wankhede. When the tournament started I was mentally here only, although physically in Bangalore (recovering from the injury), it felt like I never left," Suryakumar said in the post-match interview.

"When you are chasing 200, it is important to know the dew factor and take your chances, both Rohit and Ishan did the job for us at the 10th over mark and we only knew that we had to finish early for that net run rate thing," he added.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav with Jasprit Bumrah and Nita Ambani after the match. Photograph: BCCI

The 33-year-old player further stated that he just tries to play according to the field and practices these shots in the nets.

"I just try to play to the field and practice these shots and it is just muscle memory and I go out there and enjoy myself. The slice over point is the one that I enjoyed the most.

"The management told him (Ishan Kishan) to go out and enjoy, he has worked really hard on his batting and is just enjoying the fruits now," he added.

Talking about practicing in the nets against Bumrah, SKY said: "It's been almost 2-3 years since I batted against him (Bumrah) in the nets, because he either breaks my bat or breaks my foot"

Bumrah was named 'Player of the Match' award.

MI is now in seventh spot with two wins and three losses. They have four points. RCB is in the ninth spot, with a win and five losses, giving them just two points.