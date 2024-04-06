Gill Has Paani Puri With Ed Sheeran

Shubman Gill caught up with Ed Sheeran during his trip to Mumbai last month.
Gill played cricket with Sheeran, a cricket buff, who regularly watches games in the stadium.
Stand up comic Tanmay Bhat was also present as the trio played some cricket; they also treated Sheeran to some paani puri and chaat at a Mumbai restaurant.
'Played cricket and had a chat with @shubmangill and @tanmaybhat when I was over in India, had a blast. They cut out the footage of me bowling badly,' Sheeran captioned his Instagram video.