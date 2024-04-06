News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Gill Has Paani Puri With Ed Sheeran

Gill Has Paani Puri With Ed Sheeran

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 06, 2024 10:55 IST
IMAGE: Shubman Gill with Ed Sheeran. Photographs: Screengrab Ed Sheeran/YouTube
 

Shubman Gill caught up with Ed Sheeran during his trip to Mumbai last month.

Gill played cricket with Sheeran, a cricket buff, who regularly watches games in the stadium.

Stand up comic Tanmay Bhat was also present as the trio played some cricket; they also treated Sheeran to some paani puri and chaat at a Mumbai restaurant.

Video: Kind courtesy Ed Sheeran/Instagram

'Played cricket and had a chat with @shubmangill and @tanmaybhat when I was over in India, had a blast. They cut out the footage of me bowling badly,' Sheeran captioned his Instagram video.

REDIFF CRICKET
