What's brewing between Rohit Sharma and Ed Sheeran?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaurav Kapur/X

Popular cricket host Gaurav Kapur has sparked speculation about a new project featuring Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma and international music star Ed Sheeran.

Kapur uploaded a photo on his social media channel showing himself alongside Sharma and Sheeran. The caption, 'What's cooking here?', has fans buzzing about a potential collaboration.

This move comes after Gaurav's successful stint as the host of 'Breakfast with Champions' on YouTube, where he engaged with various cricket personalities, showcasing his knack for insightful conversations.

Adding fuel to the fire, Ed Sheeran's currently touring Mumbai, and guess what? He was even spotted playing some cricket! Is he prepping for a bowling showdown with Rohit?

While Mumbai Indians (Rohit's IPL team) are staying tight-lipped, things got even more interesting with a cheeky post from the Rajasthan Royals featuring Sheeran and Sharma. The caption? 'Shape of woh' (playful reference to Sheeran's song 'Shape of You'), further stirring curiosity among fans.

And wait, there's more! Sheeran also crossed paths with another rising star of Indian cricket, Shubman Gill.

So, what's going on here? Podcast? Song collab? Cricket match with a musical twist? We'll just have to wait and see.