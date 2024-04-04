News
Is This The Yorker of IPL 2024?

Is This The Yorker of IPL 2024?

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 04, 2024 12:46 IST
Andre Russell

IMAGE: Andre Russell floored by Ishant Sharma's yorker. Photograph: BCCI

In a dramatic turn of events during the IPL match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Visakhapatnam, Ishant Sharma emerged as an unlikely hero for Delhi Capitals.

 

Ishant Sharma

KKR were on a rampage, chasing down Sunrisers Hyderabad's record IPL total of 277 runs. With just 13 runs needed and Andre Russell in top form (42 runs off 19 balls), it seemed a new record was inevitable.

However, Ishant stepped up in the final over, bowling a searing 144 kph in-swinging yorker that completely dismantled Russell's wicket.

Andre Russell

Russell, known for his power hitting, could only offer stunned applause as he walked back to the pavilion. It was a moment of respect for a brilliant delivery amidst the high-octane encounter.

Ishant's heroics weren't enough to secure victory for DC. Despite restricting KKR to 272 runs, 6 short of the record, DC ultimately fell short with a crushing 106 run defeat.

Andre Russell

IMAGE: Andre Russell applauds Ishant Sharma. Photograph: BCCI
REDIFF CRICKET
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

