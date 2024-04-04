King Khan's In The House!

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav and Prithvi Shaw recover from their crushing loss with a fan boy moment. Photographs: BCCI
Kolkata Knight Riders were in destructive mode as they bagged their third win of the season with a crushing 106 run win over the Delhi Capitals.
The Knights produced a memorable performance and cheering them on from the stands was team Co-owner Shah Rukh Khan.
Donning a purple shirt, SRK soaked in the atmosphere in Visakhapatnam.
As always, King Khan stepped onto the ground after the match to meet the players.
IMAGE: SRK cheers on the Knights, who were at their destructive best against DC.
IMAGE: A hug for Ishant Sharma!
IMAGE: And a kiss for KKR boy Anukul Roy!
IMAGE: Rinku Singh turns photographer.
IMAGE: Swastik Chikara's fan boy moment.
IMAGE: King Khan catches up with KKR Coach Chandrakant Pandit.
IMAGE: SRK flanked by KKR CEO Venky Mysore and his manager Pooja Dadlani. On the right is BCCI bigwig Rajeev Shukla.