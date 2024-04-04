News
King Khan's In The House!

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 04, 2024 05:52 IST
IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav and Prithvi Shaw recover from their crushing loss with a fan boy moment. Photographs: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders were in destructive mode as they bagged their third win of the season with a crushing 106 run win over the Delhi Capitals.

The Knights produced a memorable performance and cheering them on from the stands was team Co-owner Shah Rukh Khan.

Donning a purple shirt, SRK soaked in the atmosphere in Visakhapatnam.

 

As always, King Khan stepped onto the ground after the match to meet the players.

IMAGE: SRK cheers on the Knights, who were at their destructive best against DC.

 

IMAGE: A hug for Ishant Sharma!

 

IMAGE: And a kiss for KKR boy Anukul Roy!

 

IMAGE: Rinku Singh turns photographer.

 

IMAGE: Swastik Chikara's fan boy moment.

 

IMAGE: King Khan catches up with KKR Coach Chandrakant Pandit.

 

IMAGE: SRK flanked by KKR CEO Venky Mysore and his manager Pooja Dadlani. On the right is BCCI bigwig Rajeev Shukla.
PIX: Rampaging KKR crush Capitals by 106 runs
Is Mayank Yadav already a World Cup contender?
157 Kmph! Mayank Yadav blazes through IPL
This K'taka village to boycott LS polls, here is why
Former Bihar Dy CM has cancer, will skip LS polls
Earthquake kills 9 in Taiwan, sparks tsunami fears
Cong axes Nirupam over remarks against Uddhav Sena
