'Selectors should keep close eye on Shivam Dube for T20 World Cup'

IMAGE: Former Indian cricketers backed Shivam Dube to feature in India’s T20 World Cup squad. Photograph: BCCI

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan has heaped praise on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling allrounder Shivam Dube and suggested that India selectors should keep a close eye on 30-year-old for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

During the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, Dube scored 45 runs from 24 balls at a strike rate of 187.50. He smashed two fours and four sixes during his time on the crease.

Though CSK lost the match, Dube was praised for his performance.

Pathan took to X and lauded Dube's spin-hitting ability.

"Right now Shivam Dube is way ahead of any one in Indian cricket as far as spin hitting ability is concern! Indian selectors should keep a close eye on him for the World Cup," Pathan wrote on X.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh also favoured CSK all-rounder's inclusion in the India squad.

"Good to watch @IamShivamDube clearing the field with ease !! I feel he has to be in the World Cup squad . Has got the skill to be the #gamechanger," Yuvraj wrote.

In the IPL 2024 so far, Dube has scored 148 runs in four innings at an average of 49.33 and a strike rate of over 160, with the best score of 51.

Since joining CSK in 2022, Dube's fortunes have turned around for the better. In 31 matches for CSK, he has scored 855 runs at an average of 35.63, with six half-centuries in 27 innings and a strike rate of over 158.

India is grouped with Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and USA in Group A for the 2024 tournament and will start their campaign against Ireland on June 5 before playing their arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9.