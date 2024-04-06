CSK Vs SRH: Who Bowled The Best Spell?

Chennai Super Kings slumped to their second consecutive defeat away from home, their campaign hindered by a combination of missing players and a costly dropped catch.

The absence of key bowlers Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana due to visa issues and injury respectively undoubtedly weakened the CSK attack.

This was further compounded by a crucial dropped catch by Moeen Ali in the second over, reprieving dangerous opener Travis Head.

Despite Moeen taking two wickets later in the innings, the damage had already been done. SRH openers had effectively sealed the chase in the Powerplay, leaving CSK with too little time to recover.

A look at the best spells in the CSK-SRH game on Friday, April 5, 2024:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvi played a crucial role in stifling CSK's batting momentum.

While the SRH bowling attack collectively delivered a strong performance, Bhuvi's contribution deserves special mention.

CSK got off to a decent start, building a score of 25 for no loss in the initial overs. However, Bhuvi stepped up in the fourth over, claiming his first wicket of the season. He induced an edge from Rachin Ravindra, sending the batter back to the dugout with a perfectly placed delivery.

This early breakthrough proved crucial in derailing CSK's flow.

Bhuvi's experience and swing bowling skills kept the pressure on the CSK batters, making it difficult for them to score freely. While the SRH bowling attack shared the spoils with a wicket apiece, Bhuvi's intervention in the Powerplay set the tone for SRH's bowling dominance.

Pat Cummins

SRH's captain proved his bowling prowess by outfoxing Shivam Dube, the lone bright spot in CSK's batting line-up. Dube was enjoying a dominant spell, particularly against spin, but Cummins' strategic use of pace variation put an end to his aggressive batting.

Dube, who had been freely scoring boundaries, was deceived by a slower delivery from Cummins in the 14th over. This change of pace caught him off guard, resulting in a dismissal via a caught behind. Dube's wicket not only put a stop to his momentum but also significantly hampered CSK's scoring rate in the crucial middle overs.

Cummins' smart bowling tactic exposed a weakness in Dube's batting. Following his departure, CSK struggled to find the boundaries they desperately needed, allowing SRH to regain control of the bowling attack.

Moeen Ali

Moeen's dropped catch in the second over of the SRH chase proved to be a costly mistake for CSK, contributing to their second consecutive away defeat.

With key bowlers Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana unavailable, CSK needed a strong performance from their experienced players.

Mooen's misjudgment reprieved dangerous opener Travis Head, who went on to play a crucial role in SRH's strong start.

While Moeen did claim two wickets for 23 runs later in the innings, dismissing Shahbaz Ahmed and Aiden Markram, his earlier error had set CSK on the back foot.

SRH's openers capitalised on the dropped catch, effectively sealing the chase in the Powerplay.

CSK Vs SRH: Who Bowled Best?