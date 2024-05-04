News
Rediff.com  » News » No funding from Cong, Puri LS candidate returns ticket

No funding from Cong, Puri LS candidate returns ticket

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 04, 2024 14:21 IST
Congress candidate for the Puri Lok Sabha constituency Sucharita Mohanty has declined to contest the elections and returned the party ticket alleging lack of funding from the party.

IMAGE: Congress leader Sucharita Mohanty with Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: Sucharita Mohanty on Facebook

Mohanty, daughter of former Congress MP Brajamohan Mohanty in a mail to AICC general secretary (organization) K C Venugopal on Friday claimed that her campaign in the Puri Lok Sabha constituency has been hit hard because the party has denied funding.

She alleged that AICC Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar "categorically" asked her to fight from her own resources.

"I was a salaried professional journalist who entered electoral politics 10 years ago. I have given all I have into my campaign in Puri. I tried a public donation drive to support my campaign for progressive politics without much success so far. I also tried to cut down the projected campaign spending to the minimum," she mentioned.

 

As she was not able to raise funds on her own, the Congress leader had approached all senior leaders including the party's central leadership for funds for an impactful campaign in the Puri Lok Sabha constituency.

"It is clear that only fund crunch is holding us back from a winning campaign in Puri. I regret that without party funding, it won't be possible to carry out the campaign in Puri. I, therefore, return the party ticket for the Puri Lok Sabha constituency herewith," she said in her mail to the AICC.

However, Mohanty said she will remain a loyal Congress worker and her leader is Rahul Gandhi.

Sucharita has been fielded for the Puri LS seat against BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra and BJD candidate Arup Patnaik, a former Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
