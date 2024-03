SunRisers Hyderabad batters put on an exhibition of belligerent stroke play with Travis Head (62 off 24), Abhishek Sharma (63 off 23) and later the South African duo of Heinrich Klaasen (80* off 34 balls) and Aiden Markram (42* off 28) smashing the Mumbai Indians bowlers at will to post a record total of 277 for 3 in their IPL match in Hyderabad on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Glimpses from the stands on a memorable night...

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen's wife Sone Martin and daughter Laya watch his sensational innings . Photographs: BCCI

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal's wife Aashita Sood and son Aayansh watch the game.

IMAGE: An SRH fan applauds the plundering by the batters.

IMAGE: An SRH fan is all smiles.

IMAGE: An SRH fan proclaims his commitment to the franchise.

IMAGE: Fans of the Orange Army wave their flags.