Mumbai Indians Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Who Fielded Best?

Mumbai Indians Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Who Fielded Best?

By HARISH KOTIAN
March 28, 2024 12:44 IST
The big-hitters from Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians dominated the high-scoring IPL 2024 match in Hyderabad on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

The batters from both teams stole the limelight as the fielders had nothing much to do with the ball repeatedly flying into the stands.

Tim David's dropped catch to give Travis Head a lifeline was a turning point in the game. Naman Dhir took a couple of well-judged catches in the deep and Abhishek Sharma also held onto a neat catch.

MI Vs SRH: A look at the fine fielding:

Abhishek Sharma 

Following his smashing knock with the bat, Abhishek took a good catch to send back Rohit Sharma.

The MI opener top edged the pull shot as the ball flew towards square leg where Abhishek rushed in from the deep, dove forward to pouch the ball inches from the ground.

Naman Dhir

Naman took two good catches in the outfield.

The first catch was pretty straightforward as Travis Head mistimed the upper cut off a slower ball from Gerald Coetzee and sliced it straight to Naman at deep point.

He then took a well-judged catch at deep midwicket to dismiss Abhishek Sharma, who failed to get hold of the pull shot off leg-spinner Piyush Chawla.

 

Tim David

David had earlier put down Travis Head (5) off Hardik Pandya in the second over, which proved to be expensive for MI.

David made sure not to repeat the mistake when Mayank Agarwal top-edged a pull shot off Hardik -- the Australian gobbled up the easy opportunity at mid-on.

MI Vs SRH: Who Fielded Best?

HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
