Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit Fans Stand Out Among Orange Army

Rohit Fans Stand Out Among Orange Army

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 28, 2024 11:52 IST
Chants of 'Rohit! Rohit!' were heard at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Hyderabad, heavily packed by the Orange Army, during the match between the Mumbai Indians and the SunRisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

And Rohit reciprocated the fan love as he came out all guns blazing, smashing three sixes and one four before getting dismissed by Pat Cummins for 26 off 12 balls.

MI eventually fell short of SRH's mammoth score by 31 runs, but Rohit's fans couldn't be contained in a stadium that was drenched in an orange hue...

 

An MI fan

IMAGE: A Mumbai Indians fan shows his love for the former MI skipper. Photograph: BCCI

 

Rohit Sharma's fan club

IMAGE: Rohit's fans are not limited to the Mumbai Indians. India's skipper is much adored across IPL franchise loyalities. Photograph: BCCI

 

Rohit Sharma fans keep it smart

IMAGE: Fans take a jibe at a certain someone while showing their appreciation for Rohit. Photograph: X

 

IMAGE: Beside a Rohit fan, an Harsha Bhogle admirer. Harsha was born and raised in Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI
