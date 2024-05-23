News
Samson equals Warne's record!

Samson equals Warne's record!

Source: ANI
May 23, 2024 12:04 IST
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson 

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson. Photograph: BCCI

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson equalled Shane Warne's record for most wins as Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Samson reached the landmark after the Royals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by four wickets in the IPL 2024 Eliminator match on Wednesday.

 

Both Samson and Warne have 31 victories as skipper of the Rajasthan-based franchise. Rahul Dravid stands in third spot on the list with 18 wins. While Steven Smith won 15 matches with RR and holds the fourth place.

Speaking after the win in the Eliminator against RCB on Wednesday, Samson said: "What cricket and life has taught us is we will have some good and some really bad phases. But we need to have the character to bounce back," Samson said.

The RR skipper showered praise on Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal and said they have a little experience but they are amazing on the field.

"(On Parag and Jaiswal) They are 22 each, so is Jurel. With very little experience, the way they are performing at this level is amazing," he added.


INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

