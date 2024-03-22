Revealed! What Thala Likes For Breakfast

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings's Mahendra Singh Dhoni, right, with Ravindra Jadeja, left, and former CSK cricketer Suresh Raina during a practice session at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, March 21, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Did you know Mahendra Singh Dhoni has some unique preferences off the field?

In a video posted on their social media account, Chennai Super Kings offered a glimpse into Thala's breakfast routine.

The video features a voiceover from one of the chefs at the CSK team hotel.

'Thala loves to have Egg Dosa in the morning,' the chef says.

But there's a twist! Apparently, Thala has a very specific way he likes his Egg Dosa done, and he's not afraid to be hands on to ensure it's perfect.

'There have even been times when he's stood right in front of the tava and shown us exactly how he wants it. He likes it in a very specific way,' the chef adds with amusement.

'Like M S Dhoni has a unique leadership style on the field,' the chef notes, 'his dietary preferences are as unique as his leadership.'