News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Revealed! What Thala Likes For Breakfast

Revealed! What Thala Likes For Breakfast

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 22, 2024 13:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings's Mahendra Singh Dhoni, right, with Ravindra Jadeja, left, and former CSK cricketer Suresh Raina during a practice session at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, March 21, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Did you know Mahendra Singh Dhoni has some unique preferences off the field?

In a video posted on their social media account, Chennai Super Kings offered a glimpse into Thala's breakfast routine.

The video features a voiceover from one of the chefs at the CSK team hotel.

'Thala loves to have Egg Dosa in the morning,' the chef says.

MS Dhoni

But there's a twist! Apparently, Thala has a very specific way he likes his Egg Dosa done, and he's not afraid to be hands on to ensure it's perfect.

MS Dhoni

'There have even been times when he's stood right in front of the tava and shown us exactly how he wants it. He likes it in a very specific way,' the chef adds with amusement.

'Like M S Dhoni has a unique leadership style on the field,' the chef notes, 'his dietary preferences are as unique as his leadership.'

MS Dhoni

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
For The 1st Time: No Dhoni, Rohit, Kohli
For The 1st Time: No Dhoni, Rohit, Kohli
Will IPL 2024 Be RCB's Year?
Will IPL 2024 Be RCB's Year?
WATCH: Rahul's Homecoming!
WATCH: Rahul's Homecoming!
Lootere Review
Lootere Review
Rs 4000 cr missing link in electoral bonds data
Rs 4000 cr missing link in electoral bonds data
The Grand IPL Quiz!
The Grand IPL Quiz!
Despite odds, Russian crude flow to India may continue
Despite odds, Russian crude flow to India may continue

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Can Rutu Produce Dhoni Magic This IPL?

Can Rutu Produce Dhoni Magic This IPL?

CSK weren't ready to move on from MS Dhoni: Fleming

CSK weren't ready to move on from MS Dhoni: Fleming

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances