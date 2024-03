IMAGE: Captain K L Rahul and Coach Justin Langer team up ahead of IPL 2024. Photograph: LSG/X

Having been given the all clear from the National Cricket Academy, K L Rahul has joined the Lucknow Super Giants camp.

Rahul suffered a hamstring injury during IPL 2023. Then, after making a comeback to the game during the ODI World Cup, Rahul was once again injured during the Test series against England.

Giving a glimpse of the captain's return, LSG shared a video of the skipper and showed glimpses of his past year and return from injury.