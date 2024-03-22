Will IPL 2024 Be RCB's Year?

IMAGE: After RCB's women won the WPL, can the men bring home the IPL trophy? All Photographs: BCCI

A very popular franchise, but with no silverware to prove their worth -- that's been Royal Challengers Bengaluru's story so far. Will the script change in the IPL's 17th season?

There's a buzz in the RCB camp with the Challengers women bringing home the first cup for the franchise. And with added vigour, the Faf du Plessis-led side will hope to not only pick up their maiden title but also make it a double for the franchise this season!

RCB have entered the knockout stages eight times and reached the finals on three occasions.

A quick look at RCB's strengths and weaknesses"

Strength:

RCB's biggest strength lies in their batting with Faf du Plessis leading from the front. Du Plessis along with star batter Virat Kohli tormented the bowlers last season. Add to that the brute power of Glenn Maxwell and Rajat Patidar. These four can take any bowling line-up to the cleaners.

Du Plessis' calm leadership and Kohli's energy and presence makes the Challengers a daunting opponent. Patidar, who may have had a tough debut in whites for the Indian team against England, is a proven match-winner in the IPL. His ability to bat according to the need of the scoreboard makes him a threat. And Maxwell's sheer power can take the game away from the opposition any second.

With the additions of Cameron Green and Will Jacks in the side, the RCB batting line-up has gotten a much-needed boost.

Weaknesses

While RCB's strong suit is their batting, there's a weak link there as well, which was exposed last season. After the departure of Faf, Kohli and Maxwell, the Challengers crumbled like a pack of cards. With Green and Jacks's addition that threat may be negated, but their middle order remains vulnerable.

The weakest link for the Challengers remains their bowling. Mohammed Siraj leads the attack, but with the Challengers letting go of Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood, RCB lack match winners in the bowling unit.

Last season, the Challengers missed the playoffs for the first time in four seasons. A shaky middle-order and lack of bowling firepower ensured their downfall. The biggest takeaway was Kohli and du Plessis's partnerships along with Maxwell's sizzling shows. The Challengers will once again bank on these three, but will need the others to step up.

RCB on paper look like a team that can make it to the playoffs and with Dinesh Karthik playing his last IPL, Faf turning 40 and Kohli and Maxwell in their mid-thirties, the Challengers will be determined to win it for the veterans of the team.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Batters

Faf du Plessis (Captain), Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyah Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Saurav Chuahan

Bowlers

Akash Deep, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayan, Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vyshak Vijay Kumar

All-rounders

Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Cameron Green, Swapnil Singh, Mayank Dagar, Manoj Bhandage

Coach Andy Flower