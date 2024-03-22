For The 1st Time: No Dhoni, Rohit, Kohli

IPL 2024 kicks off with a bittersweet sentiment.

Across social media platforms, a wave of emotions sweeps through fans as they come to terms with the departure of three legendary captains -= Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli -- signifying the end of an era in Indian cricket.

Dhoni's decision to pass the CSK captaincy torch to Ruturaj Gaikwad on the eve of the season is a defining moment.

For the first time, no Indian superstar will lead an IPL team.

This, coupled with Mumbai Indians' earlier move to appoint Hardik Pandya captain and Kohli's 2021 handover to Faf du Plessis at RCB paints a clear picture: A new era has dawned in the IPL.

Fans on social media are expressing a wave of nostalgia. Hashtags like #DhoniEra and #Endofanera trend as fans reminisce about Dhoni's calm leadership, Rohit's audacious strategies, and Kohli's fiery passion.

Can the new guard rise to the occasion and carve their own legacies in the IPL's history books? Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure: The IPL has entered a new chapter.