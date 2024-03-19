News
RCB renamed Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB renamed Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Source: PTI
March 19, 2024 21:33 IST
RCB

Heeding to a long-standing plea from various quarters, the Royal Challengers Bangalore has been officially renamed as Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of this year's IPL, a mark of respect to the city's tradition.

Meanwhile, R Vinay Kumar, the former India, Karnataka and RCB pacer, was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame during a function that was attended by RCB skippers Faf du Plessis and Smriti Mandhana.

 

The RCB women's team, who was given a guard of honour by their male colleagues, also conducted a trophy walk around the field to loud cheers by a near capacity crowd. 

It's a dream of mine to know how it feels like winning IPL trophy: Virat Kohli

RCB

Star batter Virat Kohli on Tuesday hoped to emulate the Royal Challengers Bengaluru women's WPL winning feat and add the IPL trophy to the team's cabinet in the upcoming edition of the league, starting from March 22.

The Royal Challengers defeated Delhi Capitals on Sunday to clinch the Women's Premier League in the second edition itself, but their male counterparts have been waiting for the title-winning moment for the last 16 years.

"It was absolutely amazing. When they won it (WPL), we were watching. Hopefully, we can double it up with the trophies and that will be something truly special," said Kohli during the RCB Unbox event here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Kohli, who will start his 17th season with the RCB in IPL 2024, said he would bank on his skillsets and experience to translate the dream of winning the IPL trophy into reality this year.

"That's a dream of mine to know what it feels like winning an IPL trophy. I will be here, be a part of the team that wins the trophy for the first time.

"I will try my very best with my abilities, my experience to be able to do that for the fans and the franchise," said the former captain of RCB.

Kohli, the highest run-getter in the IPL, said his commitment to RCB and high-intensity approach would remain unwavering.

"It is because of the way we play our cricket, our commitment and the passion that we saw over the years that we have such a fanbase.

"So, that's not going to change and that's my promise every year to the fans, to the team and to everyone involved," he added.

Source: PTI
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

