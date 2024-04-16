News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'RCB's difficulties are increasing, someone needs to raise their hand'

Source: ANI
April 16, 2024 14:53 IST
IMAGE: RCB's bowlers hit a new low as they conceded the highest total in the league. Photograph: BCCI

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh voiced his concerns regarding Royal Challengers Bengaluru's bowling unit, which conceded the highest total in the history of the Indian Premier League against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB elected to put SRH to bat and a tsunami of boundaries took over the stadium as the Pat Cummins-led side broke their own record and posted the highest ever total in the IPL: 287/3.

 

Each bowler who completed his four-over spell conceded more than 50 runs on the record-breaking night. Reece Topley picked up a wicket but conceded 68 runs.

Yash Dayal gave away 51 runs, Lockie Ferguson bagged two while spilling away 52 runs and Vijaykumar Vyshak also gave away 64 runs.

Throughout the tournament, RCB has lacked firepower in their bowling unit, which has played a part in their downfall.

In seven matches, RCB have tried to defend their target four times and have failed to achieve it once in the ongoing season.

"RCB difficulties are increasing. There were talks about their bowling line-up after the auction and they must be realising it now. They conceded the highest ever score in IPL.

“I agree that the surface was meant for batters but someone needs to raise their hand and say, I will get you two or three wickets," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

A fighting half-century by Dinesh Karthik and an explosive powerplay partnership between skipper Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli took RCB closer to chasing down the elusive total.

While the middle order failed to deliver after the departure of the opening pair, Karthik evoked hope in the home fans with his fiery knock of 83 off 35 deliveries.

"The biggest positive about RCB batting is Dinesh Karthik He has scored runs in every match," Harbhajan added.

