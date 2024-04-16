News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » RCB-SRH match shatters records with EPIC run-fest!

RCB-SRH match shatters records with EPIC run-fest!

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 16, 2024 13:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

Photograph: BCCI

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium witnessed a night of history as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad rewrote the record books in a high-octane IPL encounter.

A Run-Fest for the Ages:

A combined total of 549 runs smashed the record for the highest aggregate in a T20 match, surpassing the previous mark set earlier this season by SRH and Mumbai Indians (523 runs).

The crowd witnessed a boundary bonanza with a joint-highest 81 boundaries (43 fours and 38 sixes) hit across both innings. This feat ties South Africa's record against West Indies in 2023.

 

RCB, chasing a mammoth 288 set by SRH, fell short by 25 runs (262/7) but became the first team to score 250+ while chasing in IPL history.

Individual Brilliance Amidst the Chaos:

RCB

SRH's batting onslaught was powered by blistering knocks from Travis Head (102) and Heinrich Klaasen (67).

Despite a valiant effort from Virat Kohli (42) and Faf du Plessis (62) at the top, RCB's chase was hampered by consistent wicket losses. Dinesh Karthik's late heroics (83) proved insufficient to seal the victory.

A Night to Remember:

This match wasn't just about winning or losing; it was about rewriting the boundaries of T20 cricket.

Fans witnessed a display of sheer power hitting and a collective effort to set new benchmarks for the sport.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Forget 200, it's time for 300-run chases!
Forget 200, it's time for 300-run chases!
Can DK Be Picked For T20 World Cup?
Can DK Be Picked For T20 World Cup?
RCB Vs SRH: Who Bowled Best? VOTE!
RCB Vs SRH: Who Bowled Best? VOTE!
'They'd say act like your sister!'
'They'd say act like your sister!'
Inconsistent GT, DC seek second win on the trot
Inconsistent GT, DC seek second win on the trot
Want To Study at IISER-Bhopal?
Want To Study at IISER-Bhopal?
SC gives Ramdev a week to issue public apology
SC gives Ramdev a week to issue public apology

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Rohan Bopanna Cheers RCB!

Rohan Bopanna Cheers RCB!

'Little inside joke': Travis Head on his celebration

'Little inside joke': Travis Head on his celebration

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances