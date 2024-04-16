RCB-SRH match shatters records with EPIC run-fest!

Photograph: BCCI

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium witnessed a night of history as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad rewrote the record books in a high-octane IPL encounter.

A Run-Fest for the Ages:

A combined total of 549 runs smashed the record for the highest aggregate in a T20 match, surpassing the previous mark set earlier this season by SRH and Mumbai Indians (523 runs).

The crowd witnessed a boundary bonanza with a joint-highest 81 boundaries (43 fours and 38 sixes) hit across both innings. This feat ties South Africa's record against West Indies in 2023.

RCB, chasing a mammoth 288 set by SRH, fell short by 25 runs (262/7) but became the first team to score 250+ while chasing in IPL history.

Individual Brilliance Amidst the Chaos:

SRH's batting onslaught was powered by blistering knocks from Travis Head (102) and Heinrich Klaasen (67).

Despite a valiant effort from Virat Kohli (42) and Faf du Plessis (62) at the top, RCB's chase was hampered by consistent wicket losses. Dinesh Karthik's late heroics (83) proved insufficient to seal the victory.

A Night to Remember:

This match wasn't just about winning or losing; it was about rewriting the boundaries of T20 cricket.

Fans witnessed a display of sheer power hitting and a collective effort to set new benchmarks for the sport.