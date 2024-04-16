News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » RCB in chaos! Records shattered but confidence in tatters

RCB in chaos! Records shattered but confidence in tatters

Source: PTI
April 16, 2024 08:52 IST
No way to hide when your confidence is low: Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis

IMAGE: ‘Sometimes you feel your mind is going to explode’. Photograph: BCCI

A crestfallen Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis conceded that a string of defeats had taken a toll on the team and the confidence had hit an all-time low after losing by 25 runs to Sunrisers Hyderabad in a match where a plethora of batting records were eclipsed.

SRH posted an all-time IPL record total of 287 for 3 and then restricted RCB to 262 for 7 as 38 maximums were hit across two innings. The match also entered the record books for the highest cumulative match total of 549 scored by both teams.

 

"It's crazy the amount of runs scored today, a world record. I wouldn't say 270 is par, Danny. It's tough (to bowl on a day like this), we tried a few things and they weren't quite working," Du Plessis said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Just like winning provides a lot of confidence, back-to-back defeat can also rob teams off it, feels the former Proteas skipper.

"There's no way to hide when your confidence is low. The fast bowlers found it quite difficult out there. Similar to the batting perspective, we need to work on a few areas. Need to make sure the run rate doesn't go down after powerplay. The guys put up their hands and never gave up (in the run chase)."

"It was good to see the fight, 30-40 runs from the bowling perspective was a bit too much."

Du Plessis admitted that the pressure is way too much and mind could explode at any time.

"It's important to go away and freshen your mind, it's such a mental game. Sometimes you feel your mind is going to explode. When you get back to the contest you have to give full commitment," the RCB skipper said.

