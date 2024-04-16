News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'BCCI Should Sell RCB!'

'BCCI Should Sell RCB!'

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 16, 2024 07:05 IST
IMAGE: A frustrated Virat Kohli walks off after losing his wicket during RCB's match against SRH in Bengaluru, April 15, 2024. Photograph: BCCI
 

IPL 2024 is nearing the halfway mark, but Royal Challengers Bengaluru's campaign has already been derailed.

They entered the 17th season of the league looking for their maiden IPL title. And midway through their season, the Bengaluru franchise looks all but done.

A play-off spot from here on looks like a far-fetched dream with RCB winning just one out of the seven matches they have played so far.

Though they have a loyal fan base who have stuck to by their side since the first season, the frustration is building with Bangalore native Mahesh Bhupathi taking his frustration out on social media.

'For the sake of the Sport, the IPL, the fans and even the players, I think BCCI needs to enforce the Sale of RCB to a new owner who will care to build a sports franchise the way most of the other teams have done so #tragic,' the retired tennis ace tweeted after RCB lost their fifth game on the trot on Monday evening.

RCB languishes at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table with just two points from seven games.

