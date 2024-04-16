Seen Kohli So Upset?

Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli's visible frustration mirrored Royal Challengers Bengaluru's dismal performance in their IPL 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on Monday, April 15, 2025.

RCB fell short by 25 runs, marking their sixth loss in seven games and anchoring them to the bottom of the points table.

A viral video captured Kohli expressing his anguish on the field, highlighting the team's struggles. RCB's hopes for a playoff berth appear slim, requiring them to win nearly all remaining matches.