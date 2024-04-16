News
Seen Kohli So Upset?

Seen Kohli So Upset?

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 16, 2024 13:32 IST
Virat Kohli

Photograph: BCCI
 

Virat Kohli's visible frustration mirrored Royal Challengers Bengaluru's dismal performance in their IPL 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on Monday, April 15, 2025.

RCB fell short by 25 runs, marking their sixth loss in seven games and anchoring them to the bottom of the points table.

Virat Kohli

A viral video captured Kohli expressing his anguish on the field, highlighting the team's struggles. RCB's hopes for a playoff berth appear slim, requiring them to win nearly all remaining matches.

Virat Kohli

 

Virat Kohli

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

