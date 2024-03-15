IPL 2024: 'CSK is a team that values family culture'

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and daughter Ziva with Ravindra Jadeja during IPL 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Having played a pivotal round in guiding Mumbai to their 42nd Ranji Trophy title, CSK's star all-rounder Shardul Thakur has now shifted his focus to IPL 2024.

Thakur, who did not have a good run with both bat and ball in IPL 2023, is looking to 'grow' under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

In IPL 2023, Thakur disappointed as he averaged 14.13 with the bat and managed seven wickets in the 11 games.

The India all-rounder, who was part of the CSK line-up from 2018 to 2021, will enjoy a sort of homecoming after plying his trade for Delhi Capitals in 2021 and Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023.

CSK snapped up their former all-rounder for Rs. 4 crore.

'Didn't have a great IPL'

Speaking about the upcoming IPL season after winning the Ranji, Thakur opened up about playing under Dhoni.

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur with CSK team-mate Deepak Chahar. Photograph: BCCI

“Honestly, I did not have a great IPL last year," Thakur told PTI Videos.

"I am very excited to play under Mahi bhai. There is something or the other that you take away from the game when you are playing with him.

“He is standing behind the stumps, guiding you, allowing you to grow," he said on the sidelines of the Ranji Trophy final where Mumbai handed Vidarbha a 169 run loss to lift their 42nd title.

'Gives players a lot of freedom'

Talking about Dhoni’s leadership style, Thakur said, “I think that's the biggest quality that he possesses, he gives a lot of freedom to players and asks them to take ownership of their performances, and I am excited to join CSK again, I will say I am playing for a team that values family and values family culture," said the all-rounder.

Thakur will be joined by new entrants like youngster Sameer Rizvi and New Zealand all-rounders Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra in the CSK dugout.

Meanwhile, talking about Mumbai’s title-winning campaign, the all-rounder said, "I started off very late, I played a couple of Vijay Hazare games for the team and then I came back to the team only in the second last league game, the sixth league game.

“But all the boys, coaches, and support staff they have been working really hard, from the month of June till now," he said.

"I think the process for everyone started from the month of June whether it is fitness, game-related, polishing their skills, each and every thing...in Mumbai, for three-four months you can't have any cricket because of rains.

"...Today we were 15 of us but there are three to four members of our team who were not in the squad today but you know they have played one or two odd games at some point in time and they have done well in that game so.

"...overall the credit, I would give right from the MCA management because association, supported us each and every time, the coaches, the support staff, physiotherapists, trainers, everyone and the boys of course," Thakur said.

Thakur lauds Musheer

Thakur hailed the 19-year-old Musheer Khan who became the youngest match-winning in a Ranji final.

"I think the way he (Musheer Khan) is batting and contributing in the field, the way he is fielding and the way he is bowling, I think he is mature enough to play at the highest level of cricket in the Ranji trophy or the IPL," Thakur said.

"We hardly find these kinds of players who are already ready when they come to the Ranji trophy and he is one of them," he pointed out.

"...it's always pleasing to see youngsters coming in and performing straight away. The kind of maturity that he has shown in the last three games is just unreal to see," signed off Thakur.

With the curtains dropping on the Ranji season, Thakur is gearing up to don the yellow jersey once again. The Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL opener on March 22 in Chennai.