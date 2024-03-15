News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL: Australia's young batting star Fraser-McGurk joins DC

IPL: Australia's young batting star Fraser-McGurk joins DC

March 15, 2024 10:17 IST
IMAGE: Jake Fraser-McGurk holds the world record for the fastest century in a List A game. Photograph: Jake Fraser-McGurk/Instagram

Delhi Capitals named Australia's young batting sensation Jake Fraser-McGurk as replacement for the injured South African pacer Lungisani Ngidi for IPL 2024.

Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has played two ODIs for Australia, joins DC for his reserve price of Rs 50 lakh after Ngidi was ruled out of the 2024 due to injury.

 

21-year-old Fraser-McGurk broke AB de Villiers' record for the fastest century in a List A game when he slammed a 29-ball hundred for South Australia against Tasmania in the Marsh Cup 50-overs match.

The right-hander played an incredible innings of 125 from 38 balls, with 13 sixes and 10 fours as he went past the century mark in the ninth over of the South Australia innings.

Last month, he smashed 18-ball 41 to power Australia to a thumping eight-wicket victory against the West Indies in an ODI in Canberra.

Delhi Capitals were in the lookout for a top batter following Harry Brook's withdrawal from IPL 2024 last week.

