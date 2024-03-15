Bumrah-Sanjana celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary!

Photograph: Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah and wife Sanjana Ganesan celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Friday, March 15, 2024.

Bumrah's IPL franchise Mumbai Indians were the first ones to wish the couple on their special day.



"Bowling us over with their partnership every single time! Wishing Jasprit & Sanjana, a Happy Wedding Anniversary! #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @jaspritb1 @sanjanaganesan" Mumbai Indians said on Instagram.

The couple had tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Goa in 2021. Their son Angad was born on September 4, 2023.