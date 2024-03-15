News
Bumrah-Sanjana celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary!

Bumrah-Sanjana celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary!

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 15, 2024 12:31 IST
Photograph: Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah and wife Sanjana Ganesan celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Friday, March 15, 2024.

 

Bumrah's IPL franchise Mumbai Indians were the first ones to wish the couple on their special day.

"Bowling us over with their partnership every single time! Wishing Jasprit & Sanjana, a Happy Wedding Anniversary! #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @jaspritb1 @sanjanaganesan" Mumbai Indians said on Instagram.

The couple had tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Goa in 2021. Their son Angad was born on September 4, 2023.

REDIFF CRICKET
Meet RCB's record-breaking Ellyse Perry
'There were a lot of rumours about M S Dhoni...'
SEE Rishabh Pant back in DC nets after 662 days
IPL: Aussie batting sensation Fraser-McGurk joins DC
It's back to the drawing board for payment banks
Television prices may go up by 10% in April
Priyanka Arrives in Mumbai With Daughter Malti
