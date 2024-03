Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff grooved to some of their hits at the IPL opening ceremony at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 22, 2024.

The crowd rose to its feet when lmusic legend A R Rahman crooned some of his hits, including the gooseflesh-inducing Vande Mataram. He was joined by singers Sonu Nigam, Mohit Chauhan and Neeti Mohan, making it an evening to remember.

Here's how the evening went along...

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff with the Tri-colour perform to the tunes of Hindustani. Photographs: BCCI

IMAGE: A R Rahman and Mohit Chauhan.

IMAGE: A R Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Neeti Mohan.

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.