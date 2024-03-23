News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Removing Faf and Maxwell early was the turning point: Gaikwad

Removing Faf and Maxwell early was the turning point: Gaikwad

Source: PTI
March 23, 2024 01:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings opened their title-defence with a comfortable win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Photograph: BCCI

A pleased Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad termed Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell's quick dismissals as the turning point of their IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Mustafizur Rahman (4/29) blew away the top-order allowing CSK to limit RCB to 173/6 on a good track.

 

"We had total control right from the start," Gaikwad said at post-match presentation ceremony after CSK scripted a six wicket win.

"There were 2-3 overs here and there but once the spinners and Fizz (Mustafizur) came on, we were in control. Yes, 10-15 runs lesser would have been great but they came back well," he said.

For the CSK captain, Mustafizur sending back a rampaging Du Plessis, who had struck eight fours in his 35 and Deepak Chahar bowling an in cutter to get rid of Maxwell proved to be decisive despite 95-run stand between Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik.

"To get Maxwell and even Faf out, those quick wickets were the turning point. It helped us to control the next five-six overs. That was the main point."

Gaikwad said that he has always enjoyed captaincy and with MS Dhoni still around to guide him, it never seemed like a pressure job on day one in the office.

"I have always enjoyed it. Haven't felt the additional pressure, right from the state side. Not even a single time I felt pressurized by anything. Obviously had Mahi bhai with me."

His counterpart Du Plessis admitted they were 20 runs short.

"You have to get ahead in the first six overs. CSK squeezes you with their spinners. We lost too many wickets in the first six overs. We were 15-20 runs short on a pitch that wasn't as bad as we played in the first 10 overs.

"We were always a little bit behind trying to get ahead of the game. They were always ahead of the game," Du Plessis said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Have ticked the boxes in every way possible: Iyer
Have ticked the boxes in every way possible: Iyer
The Grand IPL Quiz!
The Grand IPL Quiz!
Can Pant shine and lead DC to victory vs PBKS?
Can Pant shine and lead DC to victory vs PBKS?
Court sends Kejriwal to ED custody till March 28
Court sends Kejriwal to ED custody till March 28
PIX: CSK begin title defence with 6-wicket win
PIX: CSK begin title defence with 6-wicket win
41 firms facing probe donated Rs 2,471 cr to BJP
41 firms facing probe donated Rs 2,471 cr to BJP
2G scam: HC admits CBI plea against Raja's acquittal
2G scam: HC admits CBI plea against Raja's acquittal

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

PIX: CSK begin title defence with 6-wicket win

PIX: CSK begin title defence with 6-wicket win

PIX: Akshay, Tiger, Rahman light up IPL opening

PIX: Akshay, Tiger, Rahman light up IPL opening

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances