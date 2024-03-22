News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Why fear? BOOM is here!'

'Why fear? BOOM is here!'

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 22, 2024 16:38 IST
Jasprit Bumrah

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/X
 

After missing IPL 2023 with a back injury, Jasprit Bumrah is primed for a comeback with the Mumbai Indians.

The pace spearhead recently joined the MI camp, looking sharp and ready to contribute.

Bumrah's return significantly bolsters the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack, adding experience and depth as they chase another IPL title.

MI shared photos of the pacer entering the team camp dressed in a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and a pair of white shoes.

MI heralded Bumrah's comeback with a resounding mantra: 'Why fear? BOOM is here!'

 

With the stage set for their inaugural clash against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad this Sunday, MI braces for action.

REDIFF CRICKET
