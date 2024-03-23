IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB: The Best Bowlers!

Chennai Super Kings' six-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2024 match on Friday was largely due to pacer Mustafizur Rahman's fine showing with the ball.

His team-mate Deepak Chahar also made a good comeback after a long injury lay-off, while Cameron Green and Yash Dayal did well with the ball for their new team RCB.

A look at the best bowling performances in the CSK vs RCB match:

Mustafizur Rahman: 4/29

Fizz sent RCB crashing with an incredible spell of swing bowling.

His first 10 balls for his new team saw him run through the RCB batting line-up as he accounted for the big wickets of Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli and Cameron Green. Picking up two wickets each in his first two overs, his figures read 2-0-7-4 -- including eight dot balls.

His first strike was crucial as he got the dangerous du Plessis for 35 after the RCB captain had made a quickfire start. Three balls later, he accounted for Patidar, who pushed away from his body only to get an edge and was caught behind for a duck.

Fizz was called back into the attack a few overs later. He left RCB reeling as he got Kohli caught at deep midwicket for 21 after he failed to get hold of the pull shot and two balls later, Green was bowled as he missed a straight delivery after he made room and tried to hit it behind point.

He went for 16 runs in the his final over -- the penultimate over of the innings -- but still finished with his IPL career-best figures of 4/29 in four overs.



Deepak Chahar: 1/37

He has been out of action for a while, but Chahar showed his value as he stepped up for CSK in the very first match of the season.

After being taken to the cleaners by du Plessis, Chahar picked up the massive wicket of Glenn Maxwell.

The hard-hitting Maxwell tried to run the ball down to third man but ended up edging it straight to Mahendra Singh Dhoni to fall for a golden duck.



Cameron Green: 2 for 27

Though he struggled with the bat, Green was very effective with the ball in his debut game for RCB.



Green used the short ball tactics quite well on a pitch which offered some good bounce to trouble the CSK batters in the middle overs.



He took just two balls to strike as he dismissed the well-set Ajinkya Rahane for 27.

The ball was not that short as Rahane ended up swatting it towards deep square leg where Maxwell came up with a good catch leaping high to pouch the ball.



Green dealt CSK another big blow in his next over with the wicket of Daryl Mitchell, who threated to run away with the game.

The short ball tactics worked to perfection for Green as Mitchell mistimed the pull shot and was caught at long-on after scoring 22.



Yash Dayal: 1 for 28

Dayal was another bowler who had an encouraging debut for RCB.

The left-arm pacer was unlucky not to strike in his first over when he beat Ruturaj Gaikwad three balls in a row outside the off-stump, while Rachin Ravindra also had a close shave as the inside edge narrowly missed the stumps.



He dealt CSK an early blow when dismissed CSK captain Gaikwad for 15 as the right-hander played way away from his body looking to drive through the covers but got the edge to be caught at slip.

Photographs: BCCI