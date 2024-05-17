News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Rajasthan need to go back to basics'

'Rajasthan need to go back to basics'

Source: ANI
May 17, 2024 16:58 IST
Rajasthan Royals are in the 2nd spot with 16 points

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals are in the 2nd spot with 16 points. Photograph: BCCI

After Rajasthan Royals' (RR) five-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Wednesday, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Director of Cricket and Coach Mike Hesson hit out at RR and said they need to go back to the basics.

 

The Rajasthan-based franchise have been sloppy, losing their fourth match on the trot and are at the second spot with eight wins and five losses. They have a total of 16 points.

Speaking to Jio Cinema, Hesson said: "It has happened every year. Every year when we are seven or eight games through, we are like, 'RR are the team to beat!' Every year for the last three years, they have got to that point and all of a sudden, they have gotten quite funky.

"They lose one, have a bit of a confidence drop, lose a couple, then they start to look over their shoulder and overthink things. I think that's the issue at the moment. They just need to go back to the basics and go back to everyone doing their job and standing up," Hesson added.

