Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit's KKR Chit-Chat Fuels Speculation

Rohit's KKR Chit-Chat Fuels Speculation

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 13, 2024 17:29 IST
Rohit Sharma

Photograph: BCCI
 

Mumbai Indians' woes deepened with their latest defeat to the Kolkata Knight Riders, effectively sealing their fate outside the IPL play-offs.

Inconsistent on-field performances coupled with off-field drama, particularly the controversial captaincy shift from Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya, have cast a shadow over the five-time champions.

Social media went into a frenzy when a video, later deleted by KKR, surfaced showing Rohit Sharma seemingly venting his frustrations about the situation within the MI camp.

This was followed by another incident that fanned the flames of speculation: During a rain delay, Rohit was spotted having a deep conversation with members of the KKR franchise in their dressing room.

Fans connected the dots, igniting rumours about Rohit potentially seeking a new home in Kolkata during the IPL mega auction.

Rohit Sharma

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram fuelled the speculation, suggesting Rohit would be a perfect fit for KKR's batting line-up.

'I have a feeling he won't be at Mumbai Indians next season. I would love to see him at KKR. Imagine him open there, Gauti (Gautam Gambhir) as a mentor, Shreyas Iyer as a captain. They will have a very strong batting, at that wicket (Eden Gardens). He bats very well on any wicket, he is that great a player. But it will be good to see him at KKR,' Akram said.

While the details of Rohit's conversation with KKR remain a mystery, these events have undoubtedly sparked a firestorm of speculation about his future with the Mumbai Indians.

With the mega auction on the horizon, all eyes are on Rohit's next move. Will he remain loyal to MI or will he seek a fresh start elsewhere?

REDIFF CRICKET
