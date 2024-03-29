Last 3 days I was in bed, I was on painkillers: Riyan Parag

'I know what my opinion is about myself. That does not change regardless of whether I get a zero or not.'

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag has played a major role with the bat after being promoted to the crucial No 4 position in IPL 2024. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/Instagram



Riyan Parag, who hit a match-winning half-century to guide Rajasthan Royals to victory against Delhi Capitals, revealed that he was struggling with ill-health for the last three days and had to take painkillers to recover in time for their IPL match on Thursday.

Considered a precocious talent, the 22-year-old from Assam finally came off age as he slammed a blistering career-best 84 not out off 45 balls to set up a 12-run win for Rajasthan Royals against Delhi Capitals.

"I have worked very hard, the last 3 days I was in bed, I was on painkillers, I just got up today and I'm very happy," said Parag, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, said after the match.



Despite his talent, Parag struggled to live up to the expectations and had underwhelming numbers to show in the last few seasons but his hard work paid off as he hit his highest IPL score to lift Royals to 18/5 in their 20 overs. He finished off in style, smashing pacer Anrich Nortje for two sixes and three fours to get 25 runs in the final over. He had smashed 43 from 29 balls in Royals' opening match against Lucknow Super Giants.



"(Emotions) They are settled, mom is here, she has seen the struggle, the last 3-4 years," said the Assam right-hander.



"I know what my opinion is about myself. That does not change regardless of whether I get a zero or not."

IMAGE: Riyan Parag was struggling with ill-health for the last three days and had to take painkillers to recover in time for their IPL match against Delhi Capitals. Photograph: BCCI

He played as a finisher in the earlier editions but this time, the team management gave him an extended role at No. 4. Parag was also coming into the season after scoring loads of runs in the 50-overs Deodhar Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

Parag smashed 354 runs in five matches, with two centuries and a fifty, at a strike rate of 136 with 20 sixes for East Zone in the Deodhar Trophy zonal one-day tournament in July-August. He was unstoppable in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Assam, with 510 runs in 10 games at a strike rate of 182, including seven fifties with a tournament high of 40 sixes.

He believes the good form in domestic cricket has been instrumental in his smashing start for Royals in IPL 2024.



"That's a lot to do with the type of season as well, I had a great domestic season and that helps," he said.



"Someone in the top four has to play the 20 overs, the wicket was keeping low and stopping, in the first game Sanju bhaiyya (Sanju Samson) did it."



Parag's performance also impressed his captain Sanju Samson.



"Riyan Parag has been a big name in the last few years. Wherever I go, people ask me about him. There is something very special he can give to Indian cricket," Samson said.



RR had a disastrous start as they were 36/3 in the eighth over but Parag slowly constructed his innings before accelerating in the end to lift them to a good total.



"The way we started, the first ten overs, we were like Rovman, be ready you might have to bat! The IPL is changing and we all have to be flexible," Samson said.

IMAGE: Riyan Parag celebrates his half-century against Delhi Capitals. Photograph: BCCI

Royals' decision to bring in pacer Nandre Burger as the Impact Player, replacing Shimron Hetmyer also reaped dividends as the South African pacer struck twice in the fourth over with the wickets of Mitchell Marsh and Ricky Bhui.



"Earlier it was about 11 players, now it is about all 15 players. Me and Sanga (Royals' director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara) had a lot of chat between 15th and 17th over before deciding the Impact Player. It's all about gauging in which zone they are. You have to look at that and take your decision.



"I saw Sandy (Sandeep Sharma) was calm and Avesh (Khan) was also looking good, so I went with that," he added referring to the brilliant death bowling by the two pacers.



Talking about his strategy going into the final over, Avesh, who defended 17 runs in the final over, said: "My plan is always clear. One side was longer, so my plan was to bowl wide yorkers.



"I was giving myself five seconds and only thought about executing them. My focus is always on the execution and back my yorkers.



"Enjoying myself here because we have Sandeep, Boult, Burger, all of whom have different skills. Samson gives me freedom to execute and only steps in if he sees I am struggling.



"I try to improve myself everytime. In T20s I try to reinvent myself. I never think about selection and only practice what I want to bowl."