IPL 2024: Klusener joins LSG as assistant coach

IMAGE: Lance Klusener guided Guyana Amazon Warriors to their maiden Caribbean Premier League title last year. Photograph: LSG/X

Lucknow Super Giants signed former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener as their assistant coach for IPL 2024.



He will be teaming up with head coach Justin Langer and fellow assistant coach Sridharan Sriram.

LSG have reached the play-offs in their first two seasons since joining the T20 league in 2022. However, on both occasions, they were ousted in the Eliminator.



Klusener is also the head coach of LSG's South African franchise Durban's Super Giants.



The 52-year-old has coached various teams across the world, including being the consultant coach for the Delhi and Tripura in domestic cricket.



He was also the batting coach of Mumbai Indians besides being associated with Delhi Capitals.



Last year, the South African guided Guyana Amazon Warriors to their maiden Caribbean Premier League title.



At the international level, he has guided Afghanistan besides being the batting coach of South Africa and Zimbabwe.



During his playing days, Klusener featured in 49 Tests and 171 ODIs for South Africa between 1996-2004.



LSG get their IPL 2024 campaign under way against the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on March 24.