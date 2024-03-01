Is Hardik Getting Preferential Treatment?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/X

In a surprising move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India excluded Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from the centrally contracted players' list due to their absence in domestic tournaments.

While this decision received support from some cricket pundits, it ignited a debate around the special treatment given to all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Pandya secured a Grade A contract despite not participating in Ranji Trophy matches, citing an ankle injury sustained during World Cup 2023.

The Indian Express reported that Pandya committed to featuring in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s and Vijay Hazare Trophy whenever he isn't engaged with the national team.

BCCI officials clarified, stating, 'According to the assessment of the BCCI's medical team, he is not in a position to bowl in red ball tournaments. So playing Ranji Trophy is out of the equation for Pandya. But he has to play other white ball tournaments if there are no India commitments. If not, he will miss out on a contract.'

This decision sparked criticism from former pacer Irfan Pathan, who questioned the inconsistency in evaluating players.

Pathan raised a pertinent point, asking, 'If players like Hardik don't want to play red-ball cricket, should he and others like him participate in white-ball domestic cricket when they aren't on national duty?'

He emphasised the need for uniform standards in player assessment to ensure the growth of Indian cricket.

As the cricket fraternity debates this issue, the BCCI finds itself under scrutiny for its approach to central contracts and the expectations placed on players in domestic competitions.