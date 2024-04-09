Jadeja's Dhoni Batting Prank!

Photograph: Kind courtesy CSK/X

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's every appearance in IPL 2024 is a potential farewell, and Chennai fans are eager to see their beloved Thala bat at Chepauk this season.

The wait built when Ravindra Jadeja playfully took the crease after Shivam Dube's dismissal, momentarily leaving the crowd confused. But laughter filled the dugout as Jadeja, the star of the first innings with three wickets, returned to the pavilion.

Dhoni's arrival, with CSK needing just three runs to win, sent a roar through Chepauk. It was his first batting appearance at his cherished home ground in nearly a year.

While fans might have dreamt of Dhoni hitting the winning runs, he displayed his leadership by letting CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad finish the chase in style. Gaikwad, with his composed 67 off 58 balls, had been the anchor of the innings.

This win keeps Chennai firmly in fourth place, with three victories in five matches -- all at home.