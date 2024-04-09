CSK Vs KKR: Who Played The Best Knock?

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad played a captain's knock while Shivam Dube struck a cameo as Chennai remained unbeaten at home. Photographs: BCCI

The Chepauk wasn't treated to a run-fest as the batters took a back seat with the bowlers stealing the show during Chennai Super Kings' seven-wicket win over the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Though KKR enjoyed a strong show in the Powerplay, the rest of the line-up struggled to find the boundary ropes as they put up a paltry total.

In response, CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad led the chase from the front with an unbeaten half-century.

The best knocks of the Chennai Super Kings-Kolkata Knight Riders match at the M A Chidambaram stadium:

Sunil Narine

After Phil Salt fell off the first ball of the innings, Narine stepped on the pedal and led the fight back.

The KKR opener clobbered Tushar Deshpande for 19 runs in the 3rd over, dispatching the medium pacer for three fours and a six.

He found the boundaries every over and brought up KKR's 50 with a six over long-on -- spinner Maheesh Theekshana at the receiving end.

But just when he was beginning to cement his innings, Narine played an awful shot -- he went after the widish ball and miscued only to be caught out in the deep for 27 off 20.

Narine's knock was one of the best batting efforts for the Knights, though Skipper Shreyas Iyer top-scored. But the captain's knock was far from impressive, with Narine and Raghuvanshi delivering with the bat for the visitors.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

The 18 year old had scored a 27-ball 54 in the previous game against the Delhi Capitals last week and he continued in the same vein picking up from where he left off.

Coming in as early as the second ball of KKR's innings, Angkrish took no time to get going. He got off the mark with a single, but was soon dealing in boundaries and sixes. He scored his first boundary with a dance down the track, smashing Mustafizur Rahman for a four over mid-off.

Shardul Thakur's poor delivery was then glanced to fine leg for a boundary before he launched a Theekshana full toss into the crowds for a maximum.

Raghuvanshi and Narine seem to enjoy batting in each other's company and just like the last match the two were launching a counter assault and in the Powerplay overs they scored 56 for 1 -- the most runs conceded by CSK this IPL.

Just when the momentum was moving towards KKR, CSK veteran Ravindra Jadeja trapped Angkrish leg before and in the same over, sent Narine marching.

And that saw KKR stutter to 137/9.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK got off to a flyer in their chase for a paltry 138 with Openers Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj batting in top gear. Ravindra was dismissed in the 4th over after an 8-ball 15 run cameo.

From there on end, it was all Gaikwad.

He kept his foot on the accelerator, not once letting his guard down. He went on the attack exhibiting some exquisite shot making.

From well-timed cover drives to cuts through the backward point region, he kept the boundaries flowing at will to keep KKR under the closh. His ability to move his feet and watch the ball well to give it the right treatment, meant CSK had 52 runs in the Powerplay.

Along with Daryl Mitchell, he kept the scoreboard ticking after the first six overs. He got to his half-century with a couple off Varun Chakravarthy in the 12th over.

After Mitchell fell, he continued to deal in singles while getting the odd boundary.

He hit the winning runs with M S Dhoni watching at the other end.

Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 67 off 58, an innings studded with nine boundaries.

Shivam Dube

The in-form batter continued his smashing form with another cameo. CSK's chase didn't need too much of a flourish, but Dube in his signature fashion hammered a few out of the park to wrap up the win quickly.

Coming in at No. 4 after Narine removed the set Mitchell, Dube entertained the crowd with an 18-ball 28 run cameo.

Arriving at the crease in the 13th over, with CSK needing 39 from 42, the batter, known for his big hits, pummeled the big bucks Mitch Starc for his first boundary over midwicket.

Dube took a special liking to Chakravarthy, who had bowled three quiet overs. Denting Chakravarthy's figures, Dube hammered him for back-to-back sixes. After smashing the first one into the sight screen, Dube came up with a bigger shot, as he sent it sailing over long-off and into the second-tier.

In the next over he muscled one out of the park off a Varun Arora delivery. Though Arora got his revenge in the next ball, Dube's entertaining cameo took the match away from KKR.

CSK Vs KKR: Who Played The Best Knock?