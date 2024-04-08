News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Do Dube, Rinku deserve T20 World Cup call-up?

Do Dube, Rinku deserve T20 World Cup call-up?

Source: PTI
April 08, 2024 21:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube have impressed one and all with their big-hitting over the last two-three IPL seasons

IMAGE: Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube have impressed one and all with their big-hitting over the last two-three IPL seasons. Photograph: KKR/X

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad on Monday advocated for the inclusion of Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh in the national team for the T20 World Cup in June.

Dube has been CSK's standout performer this IPL season, striking at more than 160. With conditions in the West Indies favouring spin, Dube's contribution could prove invaluable in navigating the slow pitches.

 

Explosive left-hand batter Rinku has presented a strong case to be India's squad for the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean.

"Shivam Dube for his striking ability against spinners, Surya (Kumar Yadav) for being the best T20 international batter and Rinku Singh for his exceptional finishing ability," Prasad wrote on X.

"It will be great if India finds a way to have these 3 in the 11 in the T20 WC. With Virat and Rohit, this will leave spot for just a keeper batsman. Interesting to see how it pans out," he added.

But that would mean that all-rounder Hardik Pandya may not be a part of the eleven.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
DC Vs MI: Who Batted Best? Vote!
DC Vs MI: Who Batted Best? Vote!
DC Vs MI: Who Bowled Best? Vote!
DC Vs MI: Who Bowled Best? Vote!
'These Singhs are Kings'
'These Singhs are Kings'
What's Srini Pallia's job as Wipro CEO
What's Srini Pallia's job as Wipro CEO
Ex-Maldivian minister mocks Indian flag, apologises
Ex-Maldivian minister mocks Indian flag, apologises
Agniveer won't last against Chinese soldier: Rahul
Agniveer won't last against Chinese soldier: Rahul
Cong moves EC against PM's remarks on its manifesto
Cong moves EC against PM's remarks on its manifesto

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

T20 WC: Kohli-Rohit opening is tempting, but...: Lara

T20 WC: Kohli-Rohit opening is tempting, but...: Lara

Take A Shot At Our IPL Quiz!

Take A Shot At Our IPL Quiz!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances