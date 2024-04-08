News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'These Singhs are Kings'

'These Singhs are Kings'

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 08, 2024 13:04 IST
MS Dhoni

Photograph: KKR/X

A heartwarming reunion and some advice from the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni seem to be the recipe for success for young T20 sensation Rinku Singh.

Ahead of the CSK-KKR clash, a photograph of Rinku meeting Dhoni went viral, sparking excitement among fans. KKR shared the picture with a caption, 'These Singhs are Kings!'

Rinku, known for his flamboyant batting, has been flourishing as a finisher in the T20I format. He's quickly cemented his place in the Indian team, and a big part of that seems to be Dhoni's influence.

 

Recalling his interaction with Dhoni, Rinku revealed the valuable advice he received: 'Focus on the ball, stay calm, and react accordingly.'

This mantra seems to be working wonders for the young cricketer.

Rinku's recent performances have drawn comparisons to the legendary Dhoni himself. Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin called him a 'left-handed MS Dhoni' after his impressive showing in the T20s.

