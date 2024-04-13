Check Out Athiya's Reactions!

A nervous energy crackled around Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty in the stands on Friday night.

Her husband, K L Rahul, the Lucknow Super Giants captain, was batting, aiming to convert a promising start into a crucial fifty for his team.

Rahul, having fallen short of a big score in the previous match, began well against the Delhi Capitals. However, a familiar pattern emerged as he failed to capitalise on his early form.

The tension mounted in the stands as Lucknow slumped, losing wickets in quick succession to find themselves at a precarious 66/4 after eight overs.

Rahul was dismissed in the 10th over for 39 runs. A brilliant delivery from Kuldeep Yadav found the outside edge of his bat, and the disappointment on Athiya's face was evident.

The on-field appeal was initially rejected, but a successful DRS review confirmed the dismissal, leaving Athiya distraught.

This wicket not only hampered Lucknow's momentum but also extended Rahul's struggle to score fifties in IPL 2024.