Rediff.com  » Cricket » Check Out Athiya's Reactions!

Check Out Athiya's Reactions!

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 13, 2024 10:06 IST
Athiya Shetty

A nervous energy crackled around Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty in the stands on Friday night.

Her husband, K L Rahul, the Lucknow Super Giants captain, was batting, aiming to convert a promising start into a crucial fifty for his team.

Athiya Shetty

Rahul, having fallen short of a big score in the previous match, began well against the Delhi Capitals. However, a familiar pattern emerged as he failed to capitalise on his early form.

The tension mounted in the stands as Lucknow slumped, losing wickets in quick succession to find themselves at a precarious 66/4 after eight overs.

Athiya Shetty

Rahul was dismissed in the 10th over for 39 runs. A brilliant delivery from Kuldeep Yadav found the outside edge of his bat, and the disappointment on Athiya's face was evident.

The on-field appeal was initially rejected, but a successful DRS review confirmed the dismissal, leaving Athiya distraught.

Athiya Shetty

This wicket not only hampered Lucknow's momentum but also extended Rahul's struggle to score fifties in IPL 2024.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
