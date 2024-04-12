News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What Did Kohli And The Ambanis Discuss?

What Did Kohli And The Ambanis Discuss?

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 12, 2024 18:30 IST
Virat Kohli

Photographs: BCCI
 

After the Mumbai Indians defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, April 11, 2024, night at the Wankhede stadium, one cricketer remained the centre of attention.

Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma

Cameras captured Kohli interacting with MI Owners Nita Ambani, her elder son Akash Ambani and Rohit Sharma, who succeeded him as India's Test captain.

Like anything connected with MI this season, the conversations led to the inevitable speculation: Will Kohli move to MI next year? Will Rohit move to RCB in 2025?

Virat Kohli

One thing is certain: Even at the Wankhede, Mumbai Indians' home, Kohli is King!

Virat Kohli

REDIFF CRICKET
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

