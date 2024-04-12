What Did Kohli And The Ambanis Discuss?

Photographs: BCCI

After the Mumbai Indians defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, April 11, 2024, night at the Wankhede stadium, one cricketer remained the centre of attention.

Virat Kohli.

Cameras captured Kohli interacting with MI Owners Nita Ambani, her elder son Akash Ambani and Rohit Sharma, who succeeded him as India's Test captain.

Like anything connected with MI this season, the conversations led to the inevitable speculation: Will Kohli move to MI next year? Will Rohit move to RCB in 2025?

One thing is certain: Even at the Wankhede, Mumbai Indians' home, Kohli is King!