Rediff.com  » Cricket » Celebration before IPL 2024: David Miller marries Camilla

Celebration before IPL 2024: David Miller marries Camilla

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 13, 2024 12:42 IST
David Miller

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Lungi Ngidi/Instagram

South African batting star David Miller recently tied the knot with his longtime partner Camilla Harris, a professional polo player.

 

The talented cricketer, known for his exploits in white-ball cricket for both South Africa and the IPL's Gujarat Titans, is celebrating this joyous occasion just before IPL 2024.

Sharing snippets of their special day on Instagram, Camilla called it "the most incredible day of our lives."

The Gujarat Titans franchise extended their wishes with a fitting caption: "A special partnership begins..."

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Camilla Harris/Instagram

 

