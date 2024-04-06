Fans shouldn't boo Hardik Pandya, not his fault if named MI captain: Ganguly

News
Source: PTI
April 06, 2024 17:08 IST
IMAGE: Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly backed Hardik Pandya and asked fans not to boo the MI skipper. Photograph: BCCI

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Saturday reprehended the fans booing Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya, saying it is not the fault of the player if he has replaced much-loved Rohit Sharma, who shepherded the team in previous seasons.

Pandya has been at the receiving end of the fans' anger ever since Mumbai Indians announced that he will captain the five-time champions.

 

The India all-rounder was booed in the first game that he played as MI skipper upon his return at the home ground of his previous franchise Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

The trend continued when Pandya went to Hyderabad to face the Sunrisers Hyderabad and much to the surprise of many, the 29-year-old was booed when Mumbai Indians played their first home match of the season against Rajasthan Royals.

"I don't think they should boo Hardik Pandya. It's not correct," Ganguly told the media here during Delhi Capitals' training session at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

"It's not correct. The franchisee has appointed him as captain. That's what happens in sport. Whether you captain India or you captain a state or whether you captain your franchise, you are appointed as captain.

"He's (been) appointed captain. Obviously, with Rohit Sharma he's a different class. His performance for this franchise, his performance for India has been at a different level as captain and as a player," the Director of Cricket for Delhi Capitals said.

"But then it's not Hardik's fault that he's been appointed as captain. All of us need to understand that," he added.

Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals on Sunday afternoon in Mumbai. 

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

