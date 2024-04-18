Dhoni's Stylish Entry In Lucknow

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni arrives in Lucknow. Photographs and Video: CSK/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the centre of attention as champions Chennai Super Kings landed in Lucknow.

CSK will clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana cricket stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Dhoni made a stylish entry -- longs lock and sunglasses -- as fans flocked to Lucknow airport to catch a glimpse of the cricket great, who may be playing his final IPL season.



Dhoni was happy to oblige young fans with selfies at the airport as the CSK team made their way to the team hotel.

CSK will aim to win their third match in a row against LSG, who are coming into the game on the back of two successive losses.



'Kings at the city of Nawabs!' CSK captioned the Instagram video.