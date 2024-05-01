News
2 more Delhi Cong leaders quit over alliance with AAP

2 more Delhi Cong leaders quit over alliance with AAP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: May 01, 2024 11:41 IST
Former Congress MLAs Neeraj Basoya and Naseeb Singh have resigned from the party's primary membership days after party leader Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from his post as Delhi Congress chief.

IMAGE: Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely addresses a press conference, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, March 30, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

In separate letters to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the two leaders blamed the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party alliance for their resignation.

 

In his letter, Basoya stated, "I humbly submit, that the said alliance is bringing great disrepute and embarrassment to Delhi Congress workers on a daily basis and I believe, that as a self-respecting party leader, I cannot continue to be associated with the party any more."

This came days after Congress' Delhi unit chief Lovely resigned from the post citing the alliance with AAP as one of the reasons.

The Congress on Tuesday appointed former MLA Devender Yadav as the interim president of its Delhi unit. Yadav, who won from the Badli assembly constituency in Delhi in 2008 and 2013 and lost to Ajesh Yadav of AAP in 2015, is currently the AICC in-charge of Punjab.

