GT Vs DC: Who Bowled The Best Spell? Vote!

IMAGE: The Delhi Capitals bowlers put up a sizzling display at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, April 17, 2024. Photographs: BCCI

The Delhi Capitals bowlers have come under the scanner for their poor death over bowling, but on Wednesday, they silenced critics with a sizzling display to bowl Gujarat Titans out for a paltry 89.

Delhi have a good record at the Narendra Modi Stadium, and they produced one of their best performances to cruise to a six-wicket win.

The DC bowlers nailed the lengths and gave GT no room as they ripped through the hosts; line-up and leading the attack was Mukesh Kumar. Kuldeep Yadav was the only bowler for the Capitals who didn't on the wicket-takers list.

The best spells at the Narendra Modi stadium:

Ishant Sharma

The veteran pacer began his spell on a cracking note. Sharing the new ball with Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant set the ball rolling in his first over.

Shubman Gill, who had gotten off the mark with a boundary, hacked Sharma for his second boundary. But the GT captain's quick start ended on the very next ball. Ishant bowled a full delivery just outside off, Gill mistimed it and chipped it to Prithvi Shaw at cover.

In his next over, Sai Sudharsan fell to a runout as Ishant's over got off to a stellar start. On the final ball of the over, Ishant bowled a short of length delivery and dealt another big blow as he picked up David Miller's big wicket.

Initially not given for caught behind, Delhi successfully appealed to send Miller packing. Ishant, who bowled just two overs, with the Titans being bowled out in the 18th over, picked up two wickets and conceded just eight runs at an economy of four.

Mukesh Kumar

His ability to control the length and bowl yorkers to perfection saw him turn in the best figures for the Titans. Futhermore, he dealt a deathly blow in the death overs -- an area of concern for the Capitals, to bowl out GT for the lowest-ever total.

GT's lowest total before this was 125 and it was against the same opponent at the same venue!

Mukesh came into the attack in the fourth over, replacing Ishant. He began his spell with a stellar over, which accounted for Wriddhiman Saha's wicket.

Mukesh bowled a short of length delivery just outside off with extra bounce. Saha trying to attack the bowler, got the bottom edge as the off stump was uprooted, with Mukesh picking up his first of the evening.

In his next over, Mukesh went for nine runs, with Rahul Tewatia finding the boundary ropes against him.

Mukesh returned in the 18th over and his third over kept the Titans from breaching the three figure mark.

He struck on the very first ball with Rashid Khan's wicket. A short ball outside off, Rashid looking to upper cut it got a faint top-edge with Rishabh Pant picking up the catch. Rashid's wicket was Mukesh's second of the night and the most important blow as GT lost their ninth wicket.

On his third delivery of the over, Mukesh cleaned up Noor AhmAd, with the ball clattering onto the off stump, to send GT crashing for 89.

In his 2.3 overs, Mukesh picked up three wickets and conceded 14 runs at an economy of 5.60.

Tristan Stubbs

With the DC bowlers enjoying a strong show in the Powerplay, Rishabh Pant brought Tristan Stubbs into the attack. With GT reeling at 43/4 in 8 overs, Stubbs, bowling off-spin, dealt a double-blow.

Beginning his spell with a dot, Stubbs was smashed for a boundary by Abhinav Manohar on the very next ball. But Stubbs got instant revenge. A length ball dipping just outside off was beaten on the outside edge as Manohar was stumped by Pant who enjoyed a fine day behind the wickets.

Stubbs dealt another blow to GT and Pant was once again brilliant behind the stumps. Shahrukh Khan came in as GT's Impact Player, but failed to make any impact, departing for a golden duck.

Though he gave away 11 runs in his only over, Stubbs' double blow was crucial as the Titans failed to recover as they were bowled out in the 18th over.

The other DC wicket-takers were Khaleel Ahmed and Axar Patel, with both picking up a wicket each.

Rashid Khan

There wasn't much the Gujarat bowlers could do with Delhi needing just 90 to win. But Rashid, who has been delivering with both bat and ball for the Titans, put on another all-round show for the IPL 2022 champions.

Rashid came into the attack in the final over of the Powerplay. But with DC already on course for a crushing win, there was little the spinner could do. But he did delay the inevitable as he struck in his first over, removing Shai Hope who was cruising at 19 off 10.

In his two overs, Rashid picked up a wicket and conceded 12 runs at an economy of just six on a day his colleagues leaked runs.

GT Vs DC: Who Bowled The Best Spell?