Mehbooba Mufti Faces An Uphill Task In Anantnag

IMAGE: People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, the PDP candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, at a roadshow at Kokernag in Anantnag. Photographs: ANI Photo

In 2019, at 125,465, the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency had the third lowest number of total electors after Lakshadweep and Daman & Diu.

At 8.98 per cent, it also saw the lowest voter turnout in the last Lok Sabha elections.

However, after the delimitation, the constituency now has an electorate of 1.92 million and comprises 18 assembly segments, including 11 in Kashmir and seven in Rajouri-Poonch.

The change in its demographic has added layers of political complexities to the constituency with Pahari-Gujjar, Jammu versus Kashmir dimensions.

In 2019, amid low voter turnout, the Peoples Democratic Party's Mehbooba Mufti was at third spot with the National Conference's Hasnain Masoodi winning the contest.

Mehbooba had won the seat in 2004 and 2014, while her father, Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, won in 1998 on a Congress ticket.

IMAGE: Mehbooba Mufti addresses voters at Manzgam in Kulgamat.

Mehbooba's fight in the upcoming poll might be an uphill contest as the character of the seat has changed after delimitation.

The National Conference has fielded Altaf Ahmad, a tribal leader. Mohammad Saleem Paray is Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party's candidate, and the J&K Apni Party has fielded Zafar Minhas.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the J&K People's Conference have not fielded any candidates.

Indications are that the BJP and People's Conference might provide behind the scenes support to the Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party.

The contest, however, is between former chief ,inister Mehbooba and Altaf, who is also supported by the Congress.

Altaf's family members have been active in electoral politics, winning nine assembly polls since 1967.

Several of the parties have petitioned the Election Commission to postpone the polling in Anantnag pointing to inaccessibility.

However, the PDP and National Conference have opposed any delay in the polls.

